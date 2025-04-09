Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Come and support your community.”

That’s the call from Adam Wolski-Brown, one of the organisers of Burnley Live music festival. Adam, who runs Bar Mojito’s with his wife Brooklyn, said: “ This is a free festival paid for by the businesses themselves, and this year's event is going to be by far the biggest yet and is set to be the benchmark for the years to come. As the festival progresses each year, we are hoping to attract more revellers from out of town. We can only do this with all the local businesses getting involved

“So come out in your droves and support your beautiful Burnley community.”

Scenes from Burnley Live, 2024. The festival is to return this year on the May Bank Holiday weekend

This year Burnley Live will feature a number of different bands on the main stage in Ormerod Street from Friday to Monday, May 2nd to the 5th. And, in response to festival goers from last year, Burnley’s own Haffner’s Pies will be selling their produce alongside the main stage. Adam said: “When we asked the crowds last year what we could do to improve, it was pointed out that a quick bite wouldn't go amiss. With that we jumped straight on the phone to Neil from Haffners who was delighted to be involved.” Haffners will be trading off the terrace at Bar Mojito’s next to the main stage in Ormerod Street.

The festival, which is a great showcase for local bands and singers, also gives pubs, eateries and shops in the town, the opportunity to attract new customers and visitors. The festival was originally launched in 2019 by Madge Nawaz, who owns Remedy nightspot, and Burnley Express editor John Deehan. After lockdown, Madge joined forces with Adam and Brooklyn Wolski-Brown, to fund the festival.

John said: “Burnley Live has always been about drawing people into town and shining a spotlight on the incredible venues and acts we have to offer. I’ve spent years visiting other towns and cities, attending festivals, always coming away wondering, ‘Why doesn’t Burnley have something like this?’

"It’s taken time, and a lot of effort from many people, to get this event to where it is today. I don’t see any reason why it can’t continue to grow and become a key fixture in Burnley’s cultural calendar, bringing even more attention to our town and the amazing talent we have here."

Along with the music, St James Street will come alive with the artisan market on the Saturday, serving everything from popular street food to local produce and arts and crafts. Other venues signed up to take part this year include, The Big Window, The Royal Dyche, The Palazzo, The Inn on the Wharf, The Swan, Penny Black, Hatters Craft Bar, The Loom and Hidden. Promoted by Burnley BID, Project Manager, Laura Diffey, said: “Burnley Live has quickly established itself as a key annual event in the town which brings people together for a long weekend of fantastic music and community spirit.”

For the full weekend’s line up and entertainment please click HERE