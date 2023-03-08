Burnley DJ Carl Andrew to stage 48 hour non stop music challenge for Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter at popular bar and nightspot Remedy
Burnley DJ Carl Andrew is preparing for the gig of a lifetime… when he will be behind his decks for an incredible 48 hours non stop!
Yes you did read that right.. Carl will be hosting the marathon music session at Burnley’s Remedy Gin Bar in a bid to raise as much cash as possible for two causes, Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter.
“I decided I wanted to do something a little bit challenging that was also completely nuts,” said Carl who has been DJing in and around Burnley for over two decades. The challenge will start at 5pm on Friday, March 17th and finish on Sunday, March 19th ,at 5pm. Remedy will be open from 4pm on the Friday, before the challenge begins, and from noon on the Saturday and Sunday.
Carl will play music throughout the night and someone will stay overnight with him on the premises for safety reasons.
As part of the challenge he is not allowed to play the same song within a four and half hour period so Carl will be delving into his extensive music collection for as many tunes as possible.
Dad to Nancy who is eight, Carl (41) has a full time job working for a signage and vehicle company but he loves his DJing.
He said: “I began working as a glass collector in bars and that’s when my interest in music began. I went on to start DJing and I have also managed a couple of different venues.”
Carl’s challenge will be live streamed and he is hoping that when people see what he is doing they will donate to the cause.
He added: “The hospice is a tremendous place and important to everyone in Burnley and Casual Minds Matter has provided to be a vital service that is so relevant, especially in recent times when so many people are struggling with their mental health.”
To make a donation to Carl’s challenge please click HERE