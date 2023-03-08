Yes you did read that right.. Carl will be hosting the marathon music session at Burnley’s Remedy Gin Bar in a bid to raise as much cash as possible for two causes, Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I decided I wanted to do something a little bit challenging that was also completely nuts,” said Carl who has been DJing in and around Burnley for over two decades. The challenge will start at 5pm on Friday, March 17th and finish on Sunday, March 19th ,at 5pm. Remedy will be open from 4pm on the Friday, before the challenge begins, and from noon on the Saturday and Sunday.

DJ Carl Andrew with his daughter Nancy

Most Popular

Carl will play music throughout the night and someone will stay overnight with him on the premises for safety reasons.

As part of the challenge he is not allowed to play the same song within a four and half hour period so Carl will be delving into his extensive music collection for as many tunes as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad to Nancy who is eight, Carl (41) has a full time job working for a signage and vehicle company but he loves his DJing.

He said: “I began working as a glass collector in bars and that’s when my interest in music began. I went on to start DJing and I have also managed a couple of different venues.”

Burnley DJ Carl Andrew is to play a 48 hour non stop set at Remedy bar next weekend all in aid of charity

Carl’s challenge will be live streamed and he is hoping that when people see what he is doing they will donate to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The hospice is a tremendous place and important to everyone in Burnley and Casual Minds Matter has provided to be a vital service that is so relevant, especially in recent times when so many people are struggling with their mental health.”

To make a donation to Carl’s challenge please click HERE