A visit to a nightclub in Malta has earned an up and coming Burnley DJ a gig.

Tom Bailey will be on the stage at the long established Beachaven venue on the stunning island. Along with a 600 strong capacity nightclub the beachside venue also boasts an Indian restaurant, lido and berthing facility.

At just 18, the gig is a golden opportunity for Tom who flies out to Malta next week/ And it all happened by chance.

Burnley DJ Tom Bailey has been invited to take part in a gig at a nightclub in Malta

“We had a family holiday to Malta and one night everyone wanted to stay in, so I went out and visited the club, “ said Tom who is the resident DJ at Burnley’s Bar Mojito’s. He got chatting to the DJs there and kept in touch with them when he returned home. The invitation to DJ at the club came when Tom sent them a couple of videos of himself in action on the decks.

UK DJ Chris Gianalanze will headline the gig, hosted by Move Events, and Tom has been given a primetime slot between 10pm and 12-30pm when the venue will be packed. “It’s a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get out there, “ said Tom who is studying level three B’Tec in music production at Burnley College. Playing mainly house music, Tom is also starting to learn how to put his own tracks together.

And Tom has his sights set on bringing his passion for music back to his hometown.

From 2026 he will be launching his own events company, with the aim of creating new opportunities for young talent and boosting the town’s nightlife scene. Tom will focus on hosting music events, showcasing both up and coming local DJs and established names from further afield.

Tom said: “I want to give people in Burnley the chance to experience the kind of nights you would usually have to travel to bigger cities for.”

With his growing reputation and determination Tom hopes to put Burnley firmly on the map as a destination for quality live music events.

And he has hinted that the people of Burnley should keep their eyes out for details of an official launch party which Tom has promised will be a ‘night to remember.’

Tom lists fellow Burnley DJs Matty Robinson and Adam ‘Spuggy’ Rushworth as his inspirations. A DJ and producer, Matty has his own events company and is a regular performer at the iconic Ribble Valley Beat Herder festival.

But perhaps Tom’s biggest inspiration is his dad, seasoned Burnley DJ Andy Lee who many people will remember from spinning the discs at the former Mix nightspot. Tom has worked with his dad since he was just 14 at numerous events and functions, including weddings and birthday parties.

“I’ve learned all I know from my dad, “ said Tom.