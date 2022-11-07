News you can trust since 1877
Burnley crowds wowed by stunning firework displays across the town on Bonfire Night

Burnley crowds were wowed by firework displays across the town.

By Laura Longworth
39 minutes ago

Bonfires, fairground rides and dazzling fireworks drew people to the likes of Towneley Park, the Thornton Arms in Brownside Road and Lowerhouse Cricket Club last weekend.

Here are 18 brilliant pictures of Burnley people enjoying some family fun:

1. Children and adults enjoying the rides at Towneley Park's bonfire and fireworks night. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Children and adults enjoying the rides at Towneley Park's bonfire and fireworks night. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Children and adults enjoying the rides at Towneley Park's bonfire and fireworks night. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Children and adults enjoying the rides at Towneley Park's bonfire and fireworks night. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

