Burnley Council to bring Towneley Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza back with a bang

Burnley Council will bring the annual family event to Towneley Park on Saturday, November 5th, with the addition of a live fire breather and performer.

The evening’s entertainment will also include a funfair, hot food, music and games on the main stage, plus two professional firework displays, including one for juniors.

Book tickets (£3.50 each or £12 for four) via https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873627655

Towneley Hall Bonfire & Fireworks 2021. Photos taken by Mark Stinchon Photography.

Most Popular

Entry is free for under twos.

Towneley Hall Bonfire & Fireworks 2021. Photos taken by Mark Stinchon Photography.