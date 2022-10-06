Burnley Council to bring Towneley Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza back with a bang
Towneley Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza is set to return with a bang following a sell-out event last year.
By Laura Longworth
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 1:26 pm
Burnley Council will bring the annual family event to Towneley Park on Saturday, November 5th, with the addition of a live fire breather and performer.
The evening’s entertainment will also include a funfair, hot food, music and games on the main stage, plus two professional firework displays, including one for juniors.
Book tickets (£3.50 each or £12 for four) via https://burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873627655
Entry is free for under twos.