Burnley bar to host eight hour music event to raise funds for men's mental health support group

A Burnley bar is to host a second music festival this weekend to raise money for a group that encourages men not to be afraid to talk about their feelings without being judged.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 3:45 pm

Casual Minds-Matter @Penny Black bar in Hargreaves Street will take place on Saturday featuring DJs, including Nadia Lucy, Si Carvell, Pinky, Lil Carl , DJ Skye, Bill Bailey, Natalie George, Pete Swaine and Daz Woods, in the beer garden from 1pm to 9pm.

Tickets are £10 and available on the door or @fatsoma.

Penny Black in Burnley is the venue for a day of music in aid of men's support group Casual Minds-Matter

Casual Minds-Matter was launched in December by five friends from Burnley connected through the loss of someone close to them from suicide.

They joined together to form a support network to banish the stigma attached to men's mental health and the group was formed.

Open sessions are held and those who attend are able to talk about anything on their mind. More information about the group can be found by going to its facebook page.

