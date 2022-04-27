Casual Minds-Matter @Penny Black bar in Hargreaves Street will take place on Saturday featuring DJs, including Nadia Lucy, Si Carvell, Pinky, Lil Carl , DJ Skye, Bill Bailey, Natalie George, Pete Swaine and Daz Woods, in the beer garden from 1pm to 9pm.

Tickets are £10 and available on the door or @fatsoma.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penny Black in Burnley is the venue for a day of music in aid of men's support group Casual Minds-Matter

Casual Minds-Matter was launched in December by five friends from Burnley connected through the loss of someone close to them from suicide.

They joined together to form a support network to banish the stigma attached to men's mental health and the group was formed.