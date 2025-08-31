Burnley band Zephyr ocks packed out headline show at The Electric Circus

By John Deehan
Contributor
Published 31st Aug 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 09:58 BST
Burnley-based band Zephyr headlined their first ever show at The Electric Circus on Saturday – and the response from the crowd was electric.

The local four-piece played to a strong turnout, with the audience on their feet throughout the night. Their set mixed new material with live favourites, making for a confident debut on the venue’s main stage.

Support came from Burnley outfit Girl Gone Rogue, who opened the evening and helped set the tone with a lively performance.

Zephyr said they were grateful for the support and thanked everyone who came down, as well as the Electric Circus team and Girl Gone Rogue for helping make the night a success.

The band now plan to build on the momentum with further live appearances already being lined up.

Zephyr made their live debut at The Electric Circus. Photo: Joshua Nawab

Zephyr made their live debut at The Electric Circus. Photo: Joshua Nawab

Zephyr The Band made their debut on the 30th of August 2025. Photo: Hydracuts Photography

Zephyr The Band made their debut on the 30th of August 2025. Photo: Hydracuts Photography

Zephyr Live. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography

Zephyr Live. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography

Girl Gone Rouge opened the show. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography

Girl Gone Rouge opened the show. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography

