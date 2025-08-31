The local four-piece played to a strong turnout, with the audience on their feet throughout the night. Their set mixed new material with live favourites, making for a confident debut on the venue’s main stage.
Support came from Burnley outfit Girl Gone Rogue, who opened the evening and helped set the tone with a lively performance.
Zephyr said they were grateful for the support and thanked everyone who came down, as well as the Electric Circus team and Girl Gone Rogue for helping make the night a success.
The band now plan to build on the momentum with further live appearances already being lined up.