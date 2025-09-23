Fran said: “To all our families, friends and followers, we would like to thank each and everyone of you for your support, love and passion over the last 20 years. “Please bear with us as we give you a potted history of our journey through the years. After a few rehearsals, Derek came dashing into our home with the suggestion for our band name he had heard watching an episode of The Fast Show. And so we were christened! sPaCeBaTs had arrived! “In September 2005, we performed our very first gig in Holmbridge. The original lineup was Fran (bass/vocals), Derek [Wibberley] (lead guitar/vocals), Ben (rhythm guitar/vocals) and Alex (drums/vocals). We played lots of gigs in and around Manchester, Rochdale, and Oldham before finally picking up a few local venues. The Talbot in Burnley was always one of the best spots in town for live music and we had many memorable nights in there, often stretching them out 'til the early hours. “When Derek moved away, we welcomed Connor into the band, playing keyboards, which allowed us to expand our repertoire and after a couple of years he stepped aside, making way for Nick. Playing both keys and guitar, he soon settled in and, being from Barnoldswick, gave us a shoe in for venues around West Craven where we soon built up a sizeable following. Ben had now established himself as lead guitarist and Georgia made a few guest appearances on vocals. Throughout all this time, myself, Ben and Alex were the constants, enjoying music across the genres, from pop to rock to prog. “Our thoroughly enjoyable time with Nick ended around 2014, and Lydia joined. She played keys and sang for a couple of years and then made way for Ryan (guitar/vocals) to come in along with Georgia (guitar/vocals) on a full-time basis. And so we had our final lineup, until now....The end... “At most of our gigs, I like to finish the night off by saying, ‘We hope you have all enjoyed watching and listening as much as we have enjoyed doing it.’