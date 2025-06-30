Briercliffe Festival returns with a day packed full of community spirit and entertainment

By John Deehan
Published 30th Jun 2025, 17:38 BST
Briercliffe was buzzing with colour, music and community spirit as this year’s festival brought the crowds out in force on Saturday.

From the lively morning parade – complete with decorated floats and cheerful characters – to the non-stop entertainment on the rec, it was a day packed with fun for all ages.

Families enjoyed everything from inflatables and fairground rides to live performances and food stalls. On stage, local acts kept the party atmosphere going, with DJ Kev Riley, The Voy, Jess McGlynchey and The Vibe getting everyone dancing.

1. Parade before Briercliffe Festival 2025.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Briercliffe Festival 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Briercliffe Festival 2025

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Briercliffe Festival 2025.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

