Blackpool Grand brings top Russian ballet company and iconic dances to the stage in the new year

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is once again touring the UK, marking the 20th anniversary of the company’s first season in the UK. Accompanied by the Russian State Ballet Orchestra, they will present the iconic ballets Romeo & Juliet, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker at Blackpool Grand in January 2022.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia – led by artistic director Sergei Bobrov and music director Anatoly Tchepurnoi – has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation. Since its first Christmas season at St David’s Hall in Cardiff in 2002, the company has completed 18 UK tours and has had success around the world.

Sergei Bobrov said: “I am delighted to return to the UK this year. The response of audiences wherever the company performs is overwhelming. We can’t wait to be back on stage again in front of UK audiences once again.”

More than 100 opera and ballet productions have been created for the theatre over the past 40 years and leading dancers from across Russia have forged their skills and artistry in new productions of timeless classics such as The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Coppélia and La Fille mal gardée.

As well as commissioning new works from within Russia and abroad, the company specializes in 20th century full-length ballets such as Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, Spartacus, The Golden Age, Mozart & Salieri, Electra and Antigone.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia will perform Romeo and Juliet at the Grand on Friday, January 7 at 7.30pm; Swan Lake on Saturday, January 8 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm; and Nutcracker on Sunday, January 9, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

