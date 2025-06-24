Beat-Herder ticket winners revealed
Thanks to everyone who entered our Beat-Herder 20th anniversary ticket giveaway – we had a record number of entries!
Congratulations to our two lucky winners – Chloe and Gabrielle – who each bag a pair of weekend tickets to one of the UK’s most iconic festivals. The Beat-Herder team has contacted both winners directly, so check your inbox!
Beat-Herder 2025 takes place from July 17 to 20 in the Ribble Valley, with a huge line-up including Armand Van Helden, Hybrid Minds, Fabio & Grooverider and more. Tickets are available at www.beat-herder.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.