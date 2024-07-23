Beat-Herder Festival 2024: Another 35 belting snaps from the party of the summer

By John Deehan
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 20:26 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 20:35 BST
Beat-Herder is done and dusted for another year.

The good news? Organisers say the party WILL return next summer. So, keep Friday, July 18 – Sunday, July 20 free in your diaries. A decision on whether or not the festival will start on Thursday will be made next week.

Here’s another another batch of photos to whet your appetite just that little bit more:

1. Beat-Herder 2024

2. Beat-Herder 2024

3. Beat-Herder 2024

4. Beat-Herder 2024

