Beat-Herder: A photographic look back at last year's Ribble Valley festival

You can almost taste it, can’t you?

By John Deehan
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:43 BST

Summer. Beer gardens. Festival season.

The bombastic Beat-Herder celebrates its 16th birthday this year, and you’re all invited to what’s sure to be the party of the summer for four days from Thursday, July 13.

Organisers have offered us a glimpse of what’s in store with their first line-up announcement, and we have no doubt there’s plenty more surprises up their sleeves.

We’re looking forward by looking back at some of last year’s snaps.

Take a look below:

Beat-Herder 2022

Beat-Herder 2022

Beat-Herder 2022

Beat-Herder 2022

