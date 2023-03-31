You can almost taste it, can’t you?

Summer. Beer gardens. Festival season.

The bombastic Beat-Herder celebrates its 16th birthday this year, and you’re all invited to what’s sure to be the party of the summer for four days from Thursday, July 13.

Organisers have offered us a glimpse of what’s in store with their first line-up announcement, and we have no doubt there’s plenty more surprises up their sleeves.

We’re looking forward by looking back at some of last year’s snaps.

Take a look below:

1 . Beat-Herder 2022 . Photo: NA Photo Sales

2 . Beat-Herder 2022 . Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . Beat-Herder 2022 . Photo: NA Photo Sales

4 . Beat-Herder 2022 . Photo: NA Photo Sales