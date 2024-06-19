Beat-Herder 2024: Win tickets to see Leftfield, Orbital, Denis Sulta, The Wailers and many more at the Ribble Valley festival
Beat-Herder, which was recently named ‘Festival of the Year’ at the Northern Music Awards, will soon be setting up camp in the idyllic Ribble Valley countryside for four days of magic, mayhem, and madness.
Throwing open its gates on Thursday, July 18, the legendary festival will yet again boast a bevy of whimsical stages, playing host to an eclectic mix of acts including Leftfield, Orbital, Denis Sulta, The Wailers, Matty Robbo, and many, many more.
To celebrate being just a matter of weeks away from those barmy beats, we have one pair of four-day tickets to give away to what is surely going to be the party of the summer. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is name an act who will be performing at this year's festival.
Send your entries in to [email protected]. Deadline is noon, Monday, July 1. Best of luck!
