Not long to wait now!

Beat-Herder, which was recently named ‘Festival of the Year’ at the Northern Music Awards, will soon be setting up camp in the idyllic Ribble Valley countryside for four days of magic, mayhem, and madness.

Throwing open its gates on Thursday, July 18, the legendary festival will yet again boast a bevy of whimsical stages, playing host to an eclectic mix of acts including Leftfield, Orbital, Denis Sulta, The Wailers, Matty Robbo, and many, many more.

Beat-Herder 2024 takes place from Thursday, July 18 until Sunday, July 21.

To celebrate being just a matter of weeks away from those barmy beats, we have one pair of four-day tickets to give away to what is surely going to be the party of the summer. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is name an act who will be performing at this year's festival.