Basement Jaxx, Hacienda Classical and David Morales heading to Burnley for Retro in the Park

On Saturday, July 2nd, the likes of Basement Jaxx, Hacienda Classical, David Morales and Paul Taylor will lead a jam-packed day of euphoric rave and house music classics in Towneley Park.

Thousands descended on the Towneley estate for last year's inaugural event which captured the imagination of the town as Grammy Award-winning DJ, remixer and producer Roger Sanchez performed on a heavyweight bill featuring Tall Paul, Graeme Park and Sonique.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Retro in the Park 2021. Photo Luke Deakin.

Flanking the main Retro stage this year will be bars, two tents, a VIP arena, and plenty of food stalls.

Harnessing the energy of one of the UK’s prominent dance clubs, Hacienda Classical sees the legendary club’s original DJ Graeme Park reinterpret and perform seminal house and club classics on an epic scale with a full live orchestra, the Manchester Camerata.

With over 40 years’ experience performing across the globe, you can expect to hear a up to 70 orchestral musicians, including string, woodwind, brass, and percussion players alongside DJ Graeme Park who held a nine-year residency at The Hacienda.

He will be mixing live at the show with samples, loops alongside the orchestra in a continuous DJ mix, replicating a club set. Hacienda Classic’s veteran technical team will ensure of the best quality sound for that true Hacienda feel.

Basement Jaxx

This Hacienda Classical event is uniquely tailored to its location, with Hacienda décor and lighting across the show. Hacienda Classical embodies all things great about the historic club entwined with its own modern identity.

Born from the Brixton underground scene, electronic music duo Basement Jaxx, known for their eclectic classics Where’s Your Head At and Kish Kash join us on 2nd July. Basement Jaxx’s seminal music career led to their international chart success and winning Best Dance Act at both the 2002 and 2004 BRIT Awards.

They have continued with new releases of their Lost Tracks and Lost Remixes (1999 – 2009) on Spotify with tens of millions of streams across the platform. This year sees them tour Australia and New Zealand and, you guessed it, they’ll also be joining us right here at Retro In The Park 2022.

The globally renowned powerhouse, David Morales, revered for his euphoric tracks Needin U and remix of Space Cowboy, will bring his energetically uplifting belters to the festival.

Hacienda Classical. Photo: Anthony Mooney.

The legendary DJ and record producer dominated the Ibiza seen at Pacha and Space and continues to sell out across the globe.

David Morales is the king of remixes and production, having remixed tunes of everyone from Bjork to Britney, Kylie to U2, landing him the 1998 Grammy for remixer of the year. David’s talents are unsurpassed, and he will be landing in Burnley this Summer to bring you well known classics along with fresh exclusive belters.

Joining these dance giants are Burnley's very own Retro legend Paul Taylor, the incredibly soulful vocalists Juliet Roberts and Julie McKnight, and Manchester-based rave royalty K-Klass, known not least for their belter Rhythm Is A Mystery. Jon Pleased Wimmin, a selector like no other and master of the dance scene also joins the mix.