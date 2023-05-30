Barnoldswick’s Bands on the Square hits all the right notes
Barnoldswick’s Bands on the Square proved a huge Bank Holiday hit once again as artists from across the area put on an unforgettable show.
By John Deehan
Published 30th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:45 BST
The four-day festival saw the likes of Design Rewind, Deacon Brody, The Biscuit Brothers, Surburban Symphony, Kindred and Overload perform to a packed out town square.
Here are a selection of photos from the event:
