News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Barnoldswick’s Bands on the Square hits all the right notes

Barnoldswick’s Bands on the Square proved a huge Bank Holiday hit once again as artists from across the area put on an unforgettable show.
By John Deehan
Published 30th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:45 BST

The four-day festival saw the likes of Design Rewind, Deacon Brody, The Biscuit Brothers, Surburban Symphony, Kindred and Overload perform to a packed out town square.

Here are a selection of photos from the event:

Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. Bands on the Square

Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Bands on the Square

Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Bands on the Square

Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Bands on the Square

Bands on the Square in Barnoldswick 2023. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Barnoldswick