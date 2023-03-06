Established in 1976, the construction company has been financial supporters of the festival for several years, and were proud sponsors of the highly successful event in 2022, which saw over 30,000 people visit Colne over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Returning this year from August 25th-27th August, Colne Town Council in association with the Colne Blues Society are finalising the line-up for a spectacular 2023 festival, with a brilliant range of local and international artists performing across three days at the Pendle Hippodrome, as well as a new venue for 2023, The Exchange Project Stage.

Full festival tickets are priced at £100, working out at just £3 per band over the weekend, while individual day tickets are also available, alongside camping tickets.

Barnfield Construction has been named as the main sponsor for this year's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

You can get your tickets and camping tickets here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Alongside the two main venues, Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see blues and rock acts from all over the UK performing across 12 Official Fringe venues, which are free to attend.

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council's Events Officer, said: "The Great British R&B Festival and Barnfield Construction have a longstanding and extremely successful relationship, and we are thrilled to have them on board again for this year's festival.

“The financial support which Barnfield has provided for our festival has allowed it to go from strength to strength, and we are looking forward to putting on the most successful festival yet in August.”

Tracy Clavell-Bate, head of development and acquisition, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be sponsoring the Great British R&B Festival once again this year.

“With our base being here in Pendle, we are extremely proud to support our local community and what is a real grassroots event for the area, with many of our staff attending the festival every year.

“For local people it is also an opportunity to showcase Colne as a great place for events, tourism, living and work. We hope everyone attending has a wonderful time and a weekend to remember.”

Colne Blues Society is a collective of local creative and business professionals, events organisers and Blues lovers who banded together in an effort to save the festival when its future was in doubt in 2021.

There was shock and anger when it was announced in September, 2021, that Colne Town Council planned to axe the iconic festival due to an increase in costs of essential elements of all events.

Thankfully, the festival went ahead last year with great success.