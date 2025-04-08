Barnfield Construction cement relationship with much-loved Colne Blues Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnfield Construction Limited have been named as the main sponsor for the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne.

The announcement continues Barnfield's long-term partnership with the festival, having been financial backers since 2014.

Support from Barnfield has seen the festival continue to grow over the years, with this year’s event taking place from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th August.

Gina Langley, town clerk at Colne Town Council, said: "We would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Barnfield for getting behind the blues festival once again. Their support over the years has been incredible and we are excited to be continuing that successful partnership."

Tim Webber, chairman and managing director of Barnfield Construction Ltd, said: "We are thrilled to be sponsoring the R&B Festival once again this year. This event not only showcases the amazing talent we have in our area but also brings our community together celebrating culture. It's truly exciting to see so many people come together and we are proud to play a part in making it a memorable experience for everyone."

Simon Shackleton, festival coordinator at Colne Blues Society, added: "The support from Barnfield has been instrumental in the festival's success and we are looking forward to working again on what will be a fantastic 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival."

A number of line-up announcements have already been made including California-based roots rock band Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, who will headline the Friday night, and Saturday headliners When Rivers Meet, who became the first Independent Rock/Blues Band to have a Top 10 in the UK Official Album Charts.

Other artists already announced include Alice Armstrong, Brave Rival, Errol Linton and The Zac Schulze Gang, while artistic directors, Colne Blues Society, will also be giving local talent the chance to shine on the main stages, with Burnley-based band Design Rewind set to perform at the Pendle Hippodrome on Friday 22nd August.

Tickets for the popular festival are selling fast, with full passes at £120, day tickets at £55, and new afternoon (£30) and evening (£40) options added this year. Early bird tickets are already sold out, and camping is available from just £9 a night.

As well as the main venues – Pendle Hippodrome, Exchange Project Stage, and The Little Theatre – the Colne Blues Society will also run the free-to-attend Official Fringe Festival across five days.

Tickets and camping passes are available at: bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets