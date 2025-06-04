Bands in the Park returns to Queens Park with family-friendly music festival

A fantastic day of live music, family fun and community spirit is coming to Burnley’s Queens Park later this month, as Bands in the Park makes its much-anticipated return.

The one-day music event will take place on Saturday, June 21, running from noon until 9pm, and promises a full line-up of live performances from some of the area’s most entertaining acts.

With tickets just £3 and free entry for under 13s, the festival offers an affordable and vibrant day out for music lovers of all ages.

Who’s playing at Bands in the Park?

The Rude Boys

Roadkill Revival

Billy & The Biscuit Brothers

Hunkerdown

The Vibe

Barry Garlow & The Good for Nothings

Wanted to keep it low-cost

Set against the lush green backdrop of Queens Park, the event will feature a main stage under the bandstand, with food, drink, and plenty of space to kick back and enjoy the music.

Organiser Madge Nawaz said: “We’ve worked hard to keep this a low-cost, accessible event for families, especially during a time when money can be tight. It’s a celebration of local talent and local people – and we can’t wait to see the park full again.”

Bands in the Park forms part of the wider In the Park event series.

Fellow organiser Craig Kennedy added: “It’s not just about the music – it’s about bringing the community together to enjoy something special. We’ve got a fantastic mix of acts, and there’s no better setting than Queens Park for a day like this.”

Tickets available here.