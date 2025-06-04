Bands in the Park returns to Queens Park with family-friendly music festival
The one-day music event will take place on Saturday, June 21, running from noon until 9pm, and promises a full line-up of live performances from some of the area’s most entertaining acts.
With tickets just £3 and free entry for under 13s, the festival offers an affordable and vibrant day out for music lovers of all ages.
Who’s playing at Bands in the Park?
- The Rude Boys
- Roadkill Revival
- Billy & The Biscuit Brothers
- Hunkerdown
- The Vibe
- Barry Garlow & The Good for Nothings
Wanted to keep it low-cost
Set against the lush green backdrop of Queens Park, the event will feature a main stage under the bandstand, with food, drink, and plenty of space to kick back and enjoy the music.
Organiser Madge Nawaz said: “We’ve worked hard to keep this a low-cost, accessible event for families, especially during a time when money can be tight. It’s a celebration of local talent and local people – and we can’t wait to see the park full again.”
Fellow organiser Craig Kennedy added: “It’s not just about the music – it’s about bringing the community together to enjoy something special. We’ve got a fantastic mix of acts, and there’s no better setting than Queens Park for a day like this.”
