News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Bagpipes at Celebration of Christmas concert at St Peter's Church in Burnley

A skirl of the bagpipes and festive refreshments will add a sparkle to St Peter’s Church’s Saturday morning concert on December 2nd.
By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A rousing performance is promised from the church’s young singers and choir members, who will join forces to entertain the crowd with music by John Rutter, accompanied by David Thornton on the organ and Thomas Pickup playing the bagpipes.

The “Celebration of Christmas” concert will also include traditional carols for all to sing and the event begins at 11am, with lovely warming mulled wine and mince pies served alongside tea, coffee and biscuits.

Read More
St Michael and All Angels Foulridge Church is holding a 10 day festival of light...
St Peter's Church young singers and choir members in BurnleySt Peter's Church young singers and choir members in Burnley
St Peter's Church young singers and choir members in Burnley
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Admission is £7, under 18s and students are free and the price includes the refreshments and parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street until 1pm.

    The next concert will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, when pianist Lewis Kingsley-Peart will perform music from Grieg, Grainger and Grunfeld.

    More information is also available via www.stpetersburnley.com.

    Related topics:Burnley