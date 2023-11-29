Bagpipes at Celebration of Christmas concert at St Peter's Church in Burnley
A rousing performance is promised from the church’s young singers and choir members, who will join forces to entertain the crowd with music by John Rutter, accompanied by David Thornton on the organ and Thomas Pickup playing the bagpipes.
The “Celebration of Christmas” concert will also include traditional carols for all to sing and the event begins at 11am, with lovely warming mulled wine and mince pies served alongside tea, coffee and biscuits.
Admission is £7, under 18s and students are free and the price includes the refreshments and parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street until 1pm.
The next concert will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, when pianist Lewis Kingsley-Peart will perform music from Grieg, Grainger and Grunfeld.
More information is also available via www.stpetersburnley.com.