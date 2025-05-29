Despair. Not a word you would associate with award winning Burnley DJ Nadia Dand.

But, after the death of her best friend, Jordan Fairhurst, Nadia’s world fell apart and she lost her passion for music. "Jordan had been my number one supporter since the very start of my career and it hurt me too much to play my music without him.” said Nadia.

Struggling to cope with her overwhelming grief, Nadia spent several months in Bali and Vietnam, away from social media, and away from her beloved decks. But as she came to terms with her loss she realised that Jordan would want her to continue her career. “I started listening to this new, hard dance music and it just relit that passion again “ said Nadia. “Jordan had championed me from day one and he wanted me to succeed so I knew it was right for me to come back to it. ”

DJ Nadia Dand in the KODA Studios in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

And back she certainly is. For just 10 months ‘back in the game’ Nadia won the Lancashire Dance Producer competition with the track 'Rock Riddim.’ Nadia said: “This recognition so early on is just fantastic, I am so buzzing and excited to show the world my new music. And thank you to Rob Cain for his collaboration on this.”

Nadia has featured on BBC Introducing and her music has also been shared on TikTok by top DJ Hannah Laing. And she has just returned from the Brighton Music Conference, which gave her an opportunity to connect with some industry influencers. Nadia is also back playing local venues including The Royal Dyche in Burnley, and she also took to the stage at Darwen Live. Nadia scored her first success in 2017 when she won the prestigious Smirnoff Vodka and Warehouse Project DJ competition and played one of the biggest club nights in the world.

She has shared the stage with one of her heroines, DJ royalty, Hannah Wants before going on to win the competition, James Hype gave airtime to her mix, Nadia's Tribute, on Kiss FM while elite DJ, Mario Piu, played her remake of his old dance classic, Communication, at his set in Italy.

In 2019 Nadia made her American debut when she was asked to DJ for Battle Cancer in Los Angeles, an events company founded to raise money for several different cancer charities, by Pete Williams, a record breaking power lifter from Burnley.

Nadia with her best friend Jordan Fairhurst. Devastated by his death, she lost her passion for music but has made a return to it inspired by Jordan's memory as her 'biggest champion' (Pete Austin Battle Cancer)

In lockdown Nadia scored a success with her track 'Sunshine Everyday' which went to number one in the Beatport charts for house music where her name was next to top DJs including Fat Boy Slim. Nadia also secured a second number one with 'Hole In My Heart', and filmed a music video at Gawthorpe Hall and was recognised by ITV Granada news as one to watch.

Without doubt one of Nadia’s ‘happy places’ is definitely Koda Recording Studio in Burnley where she has produced her debut track ‘Time’ as her new artist NADIA. It is a tribute to the struggle of losing Jordan. “Music is therapy for me and this song means so much to me, its about taking time out and having peace of mind when life is unkind", said Nadia. Time is being released on August 22nd by hard dance label 'Cheeky Tracks'.

Nadia credits studio owner Michael Conroy for helping to bring her back to her music. “Michael has been such a fantastic support and believer in me, “ said Nadia. “He has encouraged me every step of the way and I honestly would not be where I am today without him. He deserves so much credit for everything he has done for me.

"I am not just doing this for me, I’m doing it for Jordan and also for Burnley, my hometown, I just want to make people proud.”