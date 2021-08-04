Amy Winehouse tribute to perform at Burnley bar reunion night
A Burnley bar's big reunion night will be serving up more than just memories thanks to a superb Amy Winehouse tribute artist.
The Mix reunion, which is being held at Penny Black on Friday, August 13th, comes five years after the popular St James' Row bar closed.
Caroline Lowe, who when she's not portraying the "Back in Black" singer performs in all female five-piece rock/punk band Nancy and the Dolls, will be on stage at 8pm.
She will be followed by DJ Andy Lee from 10pm.
"I just want people our age to come along and have a good night; bring back some of those good times from The Mix," said Andy. "Hopefully there will be a good turn out. Entry is £2 on the door, and some of that money will be donated to a local charity."