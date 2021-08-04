Amy Winehouse tribute to perform at Burnley bar reunion night

Caroline Lowe as Amy Winehouse

The Mix reunion, which is being held at Penny Black on Friday, August 13th, comes five years after the popular St James' Row bar closed.

Caroline Lowe, who when she's not portraying the "Back in Black" singer performs in all female five-piece rock/punk band Nancy and the Dolls, will be on stage at 8pm.

She will be followed by DJ Andy Lee from 10pm.

DJ Andy Lee with Madge Nawaz, from Penny Black