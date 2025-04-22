Afternoon Antics: Community turns out to support charity weekender

By John Deehan
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:39 BST
Afternoon Antics returned to Burnley over the Easter Bank Holiday – and the three-day event once again brought music, energy and community spirit in equal measure.

With a line-up of live bands, local DJs, and a Sunday finale starring Diana DoGood, the weekend offered something for everyone; all while raising funds for Casual Minds Matter and Pendleside Hospice.

Things kicked off in style on Good Friday at Penny Black with The Rude Boyz, followed by a bouncing set from DJ Ishan. Saturday kept the momentum going with live performances from The Vibe, Big Kenny, and DJ Madge.

On Sunday, doors opened early for the main event – the Diana DoGood Show – with Burnley’s own drag superstar taking to the stage and then the DJ booth for a glitter-filled closing set.

Organisers Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll were humbled by the overwhelming support. “We’re so grateful for the community's response. This event is all about bringing people together, creating memories, and giving back to causes close to our hearts. We’re still counting up the donations, but we’ll be revealing the total soon.”

