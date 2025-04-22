With a line-up of live bands, local DJs, and a Sunday finale starring Diana DoGood, the weekend offered something for everyone; all while raising funds for Casual Minds Matter and Pendleside Hospice.

Things kicked off in style on Good Friday at Penny Black with The Rude Boyz, followed by a bouncing set from DJ Ishan. Saturday kept the momentum going with live performances from The Vibe, Big Kenny, and DJ Madge.

On Sunday, doors opened early for the main event – the Diana DoGood Show – with Burnley’s own drag superstar taking to the stage and then the DJ booth for a glitter-filled closing set.