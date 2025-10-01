The Jackson Kay Band and Billy And The Biscuit Brothers performed along with DJ Craig Kennedy. Siobhan said: “Thank you to the venue, the bands and everyone who attended, especially a little superstar boy who got us all up dancing.
“We will be back next year.”
1. Lovely photos from Afternoon Antics charity disco at Burnley's Penny Black venue
Siobhan Carroll (right) and her sister Bernadette with Craig Kenny (back) and Gaz Ali Photo: Contributed
2. Lovely photos from Afternoon Antics charity disco at Burnley's Penny Black venue
Girls just wanna have fun! Photo: Contributed
3. Lovely photos from Afternoon Antics charity disco at Burnley's Penny Black venue
Smile please ladies Photo: Contributed
4. Lovely photos from Afternoon Antics charity disco at Burnley's Penny Black venue
Live music was a hit at the event Photo: Contributed