By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
Burnley’s Penny Black bar was the venue the fifth ‘Afternoon Antics’ event for charity.

Hosted by sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll the event raised money for Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter.

The Jackson Kay Band and Billy And The Biscuit Brothers performed along with DJ Craig Kennedy. Siobhan said: “Thank you to the venue, the bands and everyone who attended, especially a little superstar boy who got us all up dancing.

“We will be back next year.”

Siobhan Carroll (right) and her sister Bernadette with Craig Kenny (back) and Gaz Ali

Girls just wanna have fun!

Smile please ladies

Live music was a hit at the event

