29 photos as 'disco kings' Lee Clough and Gary Scully raise thousands for Pendleside Hospice at daytime disco at Burnley's Penny Black

By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Oct 2025, 13:30 BST
There was ‘Saturday Day Fever’ in Burnley at the weekend as the town’s very own disco kings, Lee Clough and Gary Scully, hosted a lively daytime disco in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

The well known duo had the crowds stayin’ alive all afternoon at Penny Black Bar, raising an incredible £8,000 through ticket sales, raffle, and donations – a total that climbs to £10,000 with Gift Aid. The event featured everything, from DJ Mike Gibson spinning the tunes, to Bella Withnell’s two showstopping sets, Andrew Brown performing as Elvis, and Chaddy and Iain Parkinson bringing the boogie to a close in style.

And if that wasn’t enough, Scully and Cloughy will soon be swapping the disco floor for the dancefloor; taking part in Pendleside Does Strictly, returning for its third year on Friday, November 14th, at Impact Conferencing, Burnley. Last year’s event raised an incredible £88,381.83 for the hospice.

Here’s a second gallery of photos from the event. If you would like to see the first batch please click HERE

.

1. Photos from daytime disco at Burnley's Penny Black in aid of Pendleside Hospice

. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
.

2. Photos from daytime disco at Burnley's Penny Black in aid of Pendleside Hospice

. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
.

3. Photos from daytime disco at Burnley's Penny Black in aid of Pendleside Hospice

. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
.

4. Photos from daytime disco at Burnley's Penny Black in aid of Pendleside Hospice

. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPendleside Hospice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice