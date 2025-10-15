The well known duo had the crowds stayin’ alive all afternoon at Penny Black Bar, raising an incredible £8,000 through ticket sales, raffle, and donations – a total that climbs to £10,000 with Gift Aid. The event featured everything, from DJ Mike Gibson spinning the tunes, to Bella Withnell’s two showstopping sets, Andrew Brown performing as Elvis, and Chaddy and Iain Parkinson bringing the boogie to a close in style.

And if that wasn’t enough, Scully and Cloughy will soon be swapping the disco floor for the dancefloor; taking part in Pendleside Does Strictly, returning for its third year on Friday, November 14th, at Impact Conferencing, Burnley. Last year’s event raised an incredible £88,381.83 for the hospice.

Here’s a second gallery of photos from the event. If you would like to see the first batch please click HERE

1 . Photos from daytime disco at Burnley's Penny Black in aid of Pendleside Hospice . Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Photos from daytime disco at Burnley's Penny Black in aid of Pendleside Hospice . Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Photos from daytime disco at Burnley's Penny Black in aid of Pendleside Hospice . Photo: Contributed Photo Sales