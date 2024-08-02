29 more rocking photos from Prinfest at The Royal Dyche pub in Burnley a week on (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 17:18 BST
The sixth annual Prinfest in Burnley at the Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street proved to be a scorcher last weekend.

Crowds flocked to the event and landlady Justine Bedford revealed that was the final one. As next year the festival will be re branded as DycheFest. The pub hosted three days packed full of live music indoors and in the marquee from local bands, acts and DJs and raised the terrific sum of £2,663 which Justine is rounding up to £3,000 to hit the target set for Pendleside Hospice.

And Justine has thanked everyone for their support for the event, and in particular sound engineers Joseph Rainbird (Birdland Recording) and Leon Akbar and Liam Waters (Urban Monstah), Raidy’s and Ron’s Pizza and also Remedy nightspot for hosting an after party.

Cracking images from Prinfest 2024 at The Royal Dyche pub in Burnley (part two)

Cracking images from Prinfest 2024 at The Royal Dyche pub in Burnley (part two)

Cracking images from Prinfest 2024 at The Royal Dyche pub in Burnley (part two)

Cracking images from Prinfest 2024 at The Royal Dyche pub in Burnley (part two)

