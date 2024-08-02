Crowds flocked to the event and landlady Justine Bedford revealed that was the final one. As next year the festival will be re branded as DycheFest. The pub hosted three days packed full of live music indoors and in the marquee from local bands, acts and DJs and raised the terrific sum of £2,663 which Justine is rounding up to £3,000 to hit the target set for Pendleside Hospice.