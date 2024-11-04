29 electrifying images from 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' themed Batfest party at The Electric Circus in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:12 BST
Batfest, the Hallowe’en themed party, made a return to Burnley venue The Electric Circus at the weekend.

Hosted by Gordy Moore and Jose Birdman, this year’s event paid tribute to the 2024 release of the horror film ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’. Several live bands performed at the gig including Bloodyard, GODAM, Nascent, Petrol Hoers, FMA + 12 Gage, The Crash Mats and Pan Am Smile.

Here is a selection of images from the event taken by Paul Hydracuts Donohoe

.

