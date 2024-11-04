Hosted by Gordy Moore and Jose Birdman, this year’s event paid tribute to the 2024 release of the horror film ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’. Several live bands performed at the gig including Bloodyard, GODAM, Nascent, Petrol Hoers, FMA + 12 Gage, The Crash Mats and Pan Am Smile.
Here is a selection of images from the event taken by Paul Hydracuts Donohoe
1. Cracking images from Batfest 2024 at The Electric Circus in Burnley
. Photo: Paul Hydracuts Donohoe
