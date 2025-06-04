Electric Circus manager Wayne Walsh said: “We welcome all musicians, whether good already or just wanting to learn, and this will also be a great time to meet some new people and likeminded musical and creative people.

“There are musicians around that can give you a few tips... we have learners and experienced musicians around so don't be intimidated if you're new as we’re all here to learn. This is a safe space for artists who may never have performed in front of anyone before, this gives them an opportunity to give it a try.”

The venue provides all PA drums, cymbals and backlines and there is a quieter area outside for people who want to play acoustic guitar and have an acoustic jam or maybe learn to play the instrument if they don’t already know how.

*Jam Nights are held on Thursday, kicking off at 7pm.

Cracking shots from 'electric jam night' at Burnley venue The Electric Circus .

