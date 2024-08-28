Owner Ray Harrison has handed over the baton to The Circus Cafe Lounge and the Electric Circus to his nephew, Wayne Walsh, heralding the start of a new era for the Bank Parade venues that first opened three years ago.

‘The Circ’ was created when Ray bought the former industrial warehouses three years ago and built up three venues with the help of his son Ryan. The name paid homage to the former Circulation Club that Ray ran for several years in the 90s in Burnley.

The Circus Cafe Lounge is a smaller of the two venues and plays hosts to regular DJs, including Craig Woolstencroft, Paul Barrett, Ed Dennett AKA DJ Ed Devilish and DJ Pev. A much larger venue, the Electric Circus hosts DJs, bands, theme nights and acts from across the UK. Rising star and Burnley based DJ Matty Robinson is a regular performer at the venue. The venues have also hosted the re-birth of the punk fest and mammoth memorial scooter rally. This gallery of images showcases the two venues and shows off their distinctive style.

