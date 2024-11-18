Picture Me Rollin in Hammerton Street offers children’s and adults’ party packages and there is also an option to hire out the whole venue. Owner LeAnn Forrest has designed the vibrant venue herself using what she describes as her ‘crazy imagination.’

The venue also has a playroom with a bouncy castle and ball pit, a darts room for over 18’s and LeAnn is on the scout for teams. There is also a pool table, boxer and air hockey, plus colouring and craft tables. There is also a snack bar selling soft drinks and LeAnn has applied for a license to sell alcohol. Picture Me Rollin’ hosts adult only nights where you can skate and bring your own alcohol with a live DJ and themes. And a karaoke booth will be ready in time for Christmas.