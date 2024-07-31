7 stars performing in Lancashire this month, inc Jimmy Tarbuck, Joe Pasquale and Vito Coppola

Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 09:44 BST

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this August? Well here are all the celebrities performing in Lancashire over the next month...

From global music stars like Squeeze, to top comedians such as Jimmy Tarbuck, and even a soap star in Cheryl Fergison, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this August for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed seven stars performing in Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in August here.

1. Stars coming to Lancashire in August

The rockband takes to the stage with their 50 year anniversary tour at King George’s Hall on Aug 3

2. Squeeze

The Strictly star is presenting 'Le Classique De Danse Awards' at the Winter Gardens on Aug 10

3. Vito Coppola

The comedian and singer is hosting 'An evening with' event at the Blackpool Grand on Aug 23

4. Jimmy Tarbuck

