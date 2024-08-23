From global music stars like David Essex, to top comedians such as Paddy McGuinness, and even some sporting legends in Lord Ian Botham and Sir Geoff Hurst, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this September for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 17 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

Stars coming to Lancashire in September Four of the stars taking to the stage in Lancashire this September

Johnny Hates Jazz The band bring their show 'Turn Back The Clock' to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on September 5

Chris Helme (pictured in orange as part of the group Seahorses) The singer brings his 'World of my own tour' to the Darwen Library Theatre on September 5

Baga Chipz The drag star brings their tour 'Material Girl' to the Darwen Library Theatre on September 7