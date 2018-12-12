15 things to do in Lancashire this weekend (Dec 15 - 18, 2018)

There's lots of great events happening over the coming days:

PAID: A Magical Meeting with Father Christmas, Hoghton, Sunday, December 16

It's the Blackburn Festival of Light on Saturday

Marvel at the magic of Christmas at Hoghton Tower where you will find Father Christmas next to the roaring log fire waiting to chat with you in small groups. Each child will receive a gift from underneath the beautifully decorated Christmas Tree. Advance online booking is recommended. Your ticket is valid at any time of day. Admission: £7.50 per child. The December Merchant of Hoghton Farmers’ Market will also be taking place on and a site entry fee of £1 per car/50p per adult pedestrian (under 16s free) will apply.

PAID: Secrets of the Stage, Lancaster, Saturday, December 15

Secrets of the Stage is an initiative by Dukes Theatre in Lancaster which aims to give the audience a chance to peek behind the scenes of one of its homegrown shows. Peter Pan is currently delighting audiences and anyone attending this event can quiz assistant director Jameela Khan, the entire cast and assistant stage manager, Louise Manifold about it. The crocodile has even promised to make an appearance! It begins at 4.30pm and tickets cost £5. To book call 01524 598500.

PAID: A Reet Good Christmas Concert, Adlington, Saturday, December 15

The Golden Ball in Longton is holding its Christmas Dog Walking Morning

Head to Adlington Community Centre for a fabulous Christmas concert from Rivington and Adlington Band. This is usually a favourite with audiences every year, so you won’t want to miss it. Tickets are £6 adults; £4 concessions - on the door. Doors open at 7pm. For more information about Rivington and Adlington Band, who has players across the whole age range, visit their website at https://www.riviband.com/ or Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/Riviband/

PAID: Santa Claus - The Pantomime, Blackpool, Sunday, December 16

For the young and the young at heart, here’s a special Christmas treat for you. Start the festivities with a two-course Christmas meal followed by a unique and magical adventure starring everyone’s favourite - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Choose from either a lunch (12.30pm) or dinner (5pm) showtime. Guests are seated at tables of 10-12, so expect to share with other excited families if you’re a smaller party. Tickets: £22.50 adults; £17.50 children (ages two to 16) To book call 01235 754602.

PAID: Arion Christmas Cracker, Colne, Saturday, December 15

Christmas Crafts will be great for the kids at Brockholes Nature Reserve

Heralding the Christmas season, Nelson Arion Male Voice Choir will be joined by the 2nd Rossendale Scout Band and Pendle Children’s Choir for its Christmas Cracker. The choir encourages audience participation, so the more the merrier. Join them at The Muni Theatre in Colne to ring in the festivities with a traditional feast of well-known Christmas music, songs and carols. Starts at 2.30pm and tickets are £7.50. Book at www.themuni.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-at-the-muni/p-211-arion-christmas-cracker/

FREE: Blackburn Festival of Light, Blackburn, Saturday, December 15

Light up your festival season by being part of the festival of light. Make your lanterns in advance and meet at 4.30pm on Ainsworth Street in Blackburn. The parade will begin at 5pm, ending on King William Street around 6pm. Here you can expect to be dazzled by the festival activity: think samba bands, dancing, and fire and fire performers culminating in a spectacular firework display. For more information about the festival visit https://blackburnfestivaloflight.co.uk/ or call 07845 964802.

PAID: The Wizard of Oz, Blackpool, until Sunday, December 30

Catch up with Father Christmas at the Belvevdere in Avenham Park, Preston

Follow the yellow brick road to the Blackpool Opera House and spend an unforgettable Christmas with Dorothy and her friends in the merry old land of Oz. After a tornado whisks away a young Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, to the magical land of OZ, she starts her quest to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who has the power to send her home. Featuring timeless and instantly recognisable classic songs. Let the joyous news be spread, The Wizard of Oz at last returns. For tickets and show times visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/wizard-of-oz

FREE: Christmas Dog Walking Morning, Longton, Sunday, December 16

The monthly dog walking morning is back at The Golden Ball in Longton, for their Christmas dog walking morning.Starting at the pub at 10am you will tackle a seven mile (ish) circular walk back to the pub, and with autumn in full force it is recommended you wear wellies or other suitable footwear. Plus don’t forget to wrap up warm. Also be aware there may be stiles along the route. Everyone is welcome, with or without a pooch. For more information call 01772 613527.

PAID: Christmas Crafts, Preston, Saturday, December 15

Make your own Christmas decorations on this Christmassy crafts day at Brockholes Nature Reserve. It’s a great festive activity for all the family to enjoy together. There are sessions at 10am until 12pm and then from 1pm until 3pm. Admuission is £2 per item - pay on the door. There is no need to book, just go along. Remember - you may get a little messy, so go along dressed with that in mind. Children must be accompanied by an adult. And there are no age restrictions. Normal car parking charges apply.

PAID: Flower Arranging Workshop, Lytham, Sunday, December 16

A Gingerbread Masterclass is taking place at Booths in Burscough

Support arts and crafts at Lytham Hall, as they welcome Michelle, who will be hosting more sought after flower workshops in the old kitchen. Impress your friends with your new skills, as flowers make for an ideal gift for family or friends. All flowers foliage, containers, oasis, and sundries provided in cost. Though you should take your own cutters. The workshop runs from 1pm until 3.30pm. To book, TEXT 07826 793439. For more information visit www.lythamhall.org.uk/what-s-on-1

FREE: Gingerbread Masterclass, Burscough, Monday, December 17

Booths in Burscough will be joined by the Boho Baker who will be holding a step-by-step guide on how to create the perfect gingerbread house. She will teach you the tools and techniques needed to craft the perfect gingerbread house. This event is free to attend and there will be two demonstrations - at 11am and 12.30pm. The event takes places on Monday. You will also receive a Booths Christmas Book photo frame which you can use to create your very own Christmas Book Cover – don’t forget to share your pictures using the #BoothsBookCover for a chance to win a £25 Booths voucher.

PAID: Christmas at the Belvedere, Preston, Saturday, December 15

Get into the festive spirit, ride on a tractor and meet Father Christmas in Avenham Park on Saturday. There’s even Christmas Crafts (crafts incurs a small extra charge and is in addition to the 30 minute session). Tractor ride from South Meadow Lane entrance to the Belvedere. Admission is £3 adults; £6 children. Call 01772 906471 to book a time slot.

PAID: Music for Christmas, Brindle, Saturday, December 15

The Rawstorne Singers present a concert to get you in the mood for Christmas on Saturday. There will be the old familiar carols and less well-known items. Getting you even more in the mood, there will be mulled wine and mince pies served during the interval. The concert is being presented at St James’ Church, Water Street, Brindle, and begins at 7.30pm. Admission is £8, with no booking is required, just pay on door. Let the Rawstorne Singers entertain you with an evening filled with Christmas spirit... For more information visit www.rawstornesingers.btik.com/

PAID: Christmas Farmer's Market, Hoghton, Sunday, December 16

The Christmas Farmers’ Market at Hoghton Tower is a popular and regular event. It’s a celebration of fresh ingredients grown or reared locally. Farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women to make it a great day out. It runs from 10am until 2pm on Sunday. There is also a chance to meet and greet Father Christmas (this must be booked in advance). Admission is £1 per car, 50p for pedestrians.

FREE: Christmas Sing-a-long, Thornton Cleveleys, Tuesday, December 18

The dementia-friendly Christmas sing-a-long, organised by Home Instead Senior Care Blackpool and Wyre, is a free event and offers companionship for the older community and their carers. It’s on Tuesday from 2pm until 3.30pm at The Ashley Club in Thornton Cleveleys. Local singer, Rodger Lloyd Jones, will be playing classic Christmas carols and songs.