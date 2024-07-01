From global singing stars like Alfie Boe, to top comedians such as Jason Manford, and even a soap star in Wendi Peters, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this July for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed twelve stars performing in Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

Stars coming to Lancashire in July

Richard Herring The comedian brings his show 'Can I Have My Ball Back?' to the Lancaster Grand on July 4

Alfie Boe The singer/actor comes to the Winter Gardens with his tour 'Symphonic Songbook' on July 5.

Jason Manford The comedian is hosting 'Jason Manford & Friends' at the Winter Gardens on July 13.