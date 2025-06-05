Shocking moment man points laser at police helicopter assisting officers on the ground

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:59 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

Watch as a man points a laser at a police helicopter which was assisting officers on the ground.

Shocking footage shows the moment a man pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

On July 30 2024, the crew of National Police Air Service (NPAS) aircraft POLA were targeted by a laser while supporting officers over Newcastle.

The crew were able to maintain control and complete their tasking safely.

Cameron Ronald Daniel Jackson pointed a laser at a police helicopter.Cameron Ronald Daniel Jackson pointed a laser at a police helicopter.
Cameron Ronald Daniel Jackson pointed a laser at a police helicopter. | National Police Air Service

The offender, Cameron Ronald Daniel Jackson, was identified and arrested by Northumbria Police.

On May 19, Cameron Ronald Daniel Jackson, 19, of Sunderland, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court where he admitted to the offence. He was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a £154 fine.

T/Inspector Phil Emmerson from NPAS said: “Pointing a laser at an aircraft is not a joke - it’s dangerous and could lead to disaster. We’re pleased with the court’s decision and grateful to Northumbria Police for their quick response and support.”

