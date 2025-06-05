Shocking moment man points laser at police helicopter assisting officers on the ground
Shocking footage shows the moment a man pointed a laser at a police helicopter.
On July 30 2024, the crew of National Police Air Service (NPAS) aircraft POLA were targeted by a laser while supporting officers over Newcastle.
The crew were able to maintain control and complete their tasking safely.
The offender, Cameron Ronald Daniel Jackson, was identified and arrested by Northumbria Police.
On May 19, Cameron Ronald Daniel Jackson, 19, of Sunderland, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court where he admitted to the offence. He was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a £154 fine.
T/Inspector Phil Emmerson from NPAS said: “Pointing a laser at an aircraft is not a joke - it’s dangerous and could lead to disaster. We’re pleased with the court’s decision and grateful to Northumbria Police for their quick response and support.”
