Watch ‘intimidating’, electric motorbike-riding thieves snatching phones from members of the public in an estimated £20,000 spate of phone thefts - before they’re arrested in KFC.

Shocking video shows the moment thieves on electric motorbikes snatch phones from the public, before they’re arrested in KFC - having stolen over an estimated £20k worth of phones.

A police investigation was launched in 2023, focusing on three individuals who used electric motorbikes to steal phones from the public. They aggressively rode their bikes on pavements and approached their victims at high speeds, creating an intimidating environment that made it difficult for them to react or escape.

32 mobile phones were recovered, with 30 of them successfully returned to their rightful owners. The total estimated value of the stolen phones amounts to over £20,000.

Police make arrests. | Met Police

A man and two teenage boys were sentenced for their involvement in the spate of phone thefts in Bermondsey and Greenwich in London, which involved 35 separate incidents.

On September 19, at Inner London Crown Court, Kie Joyce, 21 (20.03.03), of Neckinger Estate, SE16, was sentenced to three and a half years' imprisonment for conspiracy to steal and eight counts of dangerous driving offences.

On November 1, at the Old Bailey, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to six months for conspiracy to steal and eight counts of dangerous driving.

On February 26, at South London Magistrates' Court, a second 16-year-old boy, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to a nine-month supervision requirement for conspiracy to commit theft and handling stolen goods. He was also subjected to a youth rehabilitation order, curfew requirement and is required to pay compensation of £425.

PC Alex Earley, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased our investigation has brought three offenders to justice for their part to play in a spate of phone thefts in our local area. This demonstrates our commitment to addressing concerns from those living and working here. Our top priority is to drive down crime that impacts our communities the most, creating neighbourhoods where everyone feels safe”.