Watch as a man fires a shotgun on a residential street, before police bodycam footage shows him emerging from a garden bush he had hid in.

In bodycam footage, armed police and a dog-handler are heard telling a man to get on the ground as he comes out from the bushes with his hands up.

Ryan Carroll was caught on CCTV firing the shotgun on Montague Road, in Erdington, Birmingham at around 10:15pm on December 14 2023. He was also caught fleeing the scene before he was sniffed out by a police dog. Officers found the shotgun in the undergrowth where Carroll had hid and a used shell was found in the road.

Ryan Carroll is arrested after he fired a shotgun in a residential street. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

Ryan Carroll, 28, of Erdington, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He pleaded guilty and was jailed for nine years and two months at Birmingham Crown Court on July 18.