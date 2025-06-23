Moment firearms officers arrest men after door staff are shot at with "gel blaster"

Two men who used a “gel blaster” to shoot pellets at nightclub door staff have been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Mohammed Waheed, and Cameron Ismail, both 20, were arrested in the early hours of 14 July 2023, after police received reports of staff at Red Room, in Broadway, being shot at from a passing car.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “The pair were in a Vauxhall Corsa when they used a gel blaster to fire pellets towards a crowd of people outside the nightclub, and later hit one member of door staff in the back of the head, and another in the face.

“Door staff alerted CCTV operators who monitored the vehicle as it drove out of town until police caught up with it in Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe.

“The pair were arrested, and a gel blaster gun was seized from inside the car.”

Waheed, of Gladstone Street, Millfield, and Ismail, of Bourges Boulevard, Millfield, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, June 17, where they were each ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after previously pleading guilty to two counts of common assault.

Sergeant Lee Lombardo, who investigated, said: “I want to highlight the seriousness of this case which, from their appearance in court, it was clear the two defendants were quite naïve about their actions being criminal.

“Firearms officers were deployed to this incident which was reported as two people having a potential firearm and shooting pellets into a crowd of people.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured, although one shot narrowly missed one victim’s eye which could have caused him life-changing injuries. I hope this action serves as a warning that what may seem a bit of ‘fun’, can result in criminal convictions.”