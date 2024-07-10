Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another beach has been closed off to holidaymakers in Tenerife which is known for its stunning views.

Benijo beach in the Santa Cruz area, often described as a "hidden jewel", is now closed off to the public. It's located in Taganana in the north of the Spanish island and is known for its stunning views of the Roques de Anaga rock formations.

It is now closed to visitors while authorities assess the risk to the public amid fears that loose rocks could fall on holidaymakers. In a statement on Monday (8 July), Santa Cruz city council said: "The councillor for citizen security and emergencies, Gladis de León, has signed this morning a decree to close access to Benijo beach due to small landslides that have been observed in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Over the last few days, small falls of material have been detected that could indicate the instability of some areas of the slope above the beach," the council explained. These warnings, coming from the Spanish Red Cross staff that provides the rescue and lifeguard service in this area, have led the Santa Cruz city council to take this decision.”

Another beach has been closed off to holidaymakers in Tenerife which is known for its stunning views. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

They added that though the situation does not currently appear serious, "it is necessary to carry out the relevant studies and adopt the necessary precautionary measures". Officials said that technical reports have been commissioned to evaluate both the risks posed by the slope and what possible actions may be necessary.

A sign will be erected at the access area to the beach to warn visitors while security and security emergency personnel will be present to notify the public. It comes after swimming was banned "indefinitely" at another Tenerife beach popular with holidaymakers.