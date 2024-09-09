The next generation: Clarets manager praises brand new 4G pitch at Burnley College

“In terms of growing, learning and becoming better people, the environment is key. The 4G pitch at Burnley College is a huge part of that.” – Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley FC.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarets Manager Scott Parker says Burnley College’s new football facilities will play a vital role in shaping the next generation of sportspeople in Lancashire.

The former England Captain and Manager of Chelsea and Fulham took time out of his busy schedule to cut the ribbon on the College’s brand new 4G Pitch at its £115 million town-centre Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pitch is available for use by the public as well as professional teams, with Burnley FC Women already using it for their training.

Burnley FC Manager Scott Parker cuts the ribbon at Burnley College's brand new 4G pitch

The 4G, or “4th Generation” pitch is at the cutting-edge of artificial turf technology with the most realistic surface yet, with no rubber or sand infill, drastically reducing maintenance needs and creating a far more realistic feel.

Scott Parker cut the ribbon in front of an audience of Students. He was very impressed:

“The facilities are really special to be honest. The whole College is an incredible place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What an environment to learn and improve in. Certainly there will be many a time spent on this pitch - people enjoying themselves or learning. That’s really special.”

Burnley College Students interview Clarets Manager Scott Parker

He added having a facility like this in the heart of Burnley is an essential part of the future of sport and fitness in the area:

“It’s probably the be all and end all in that sense. It’s an environment for people to come and enjoy themselves and be part of.

“In terms of growing, learning and becoming better people, the environment is key and certainly this is a large part of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After cutting the ribbon, Scott Parker was invited to tour the facilities at Fitness Evolution, Burnley College’s onsite Sport and Fitness Centre, where he experienced the -80 degree Celsius Cryotherapy Chamber, explored the Elite Training Gym and Environment Chamber and saw an impromptu live performance from our Performing Arts Students.

He also took part in a press conference organised by Advanced Level Media Students and was questioned about the challenges he’s faced transitioning from player to manager, how he deals with the pressure of the job and what his coaching philosophy is.

Manager of Fitness Evolution Ashley Alderson thanked Scott Parker for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the ceremony:

“We pride ourselves on the connections we have made within the sporting industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have someone of Scott’s stature honour us by opening our brand-new facilities is fantastic.

“And what an experience for the Students involved, many of whom only started earlier this week – to be able to come face to face with the manager of Burnley FC and to ask him the questions they want the answers to.

“We look forward to continuing to develop the strong relationship with have with the Clarets as we work together to ensure the people of Lancashire have access to the best Sport and Fitness facilities as well as the highest levels of training.”

Explore the next-generation facilities at the Number 1 College in the Country since 2018*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our next Open Evening is on Wednesday 18 September. Book your place now:

*in the latest Government National Achievement Rate Tables for students aged 16-18.