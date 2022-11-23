Burnley Rugby Club’s Imogen Ferguson has been selected for the Lancashire Girls under 18s County Championship Squad.

The good news came following recent trials held at Eccles RUFC and Imogen (17) will now go on to represent the Red Rose county in fixtures in Cheshire and Durham. The former Blessed Trinity RC College student, who is now studying A' levels at Burnley College, plays a combination of outside centre and wing for both Burnley RUFC Girls and more recently Halifax Old Crossleyans RUFC, playing with dual registration to maximise game time.

And Imogen is the third member of her family to receive the county call up. He dad Andrew 'Gus' Ferguson got the call in 1995 and her younger sister, Tillie, last year. Burnley College has supported Imogen through its Elite Athlete Programme helping her develop through strength and conditioning training specifically aimed to optimise her performance for rugby.

Imogen is also a keen runner and trains twice a week with Burnley Athletics competing on track over the summer months. As a winger in rugby this speed training and leg power has been a key factor in what Imogen brings to her game.Imogen said “ I am really grateful to my coaches for supporting me in both training and playing games and I am now looking forward to the challenge of county rugby and playing for Lancashire. I am really hoping for a fixture v’s Yorkshire so I can play against some of my Old Crocs team mates”.Burnley Rugby Junior Chairman Simon Finnan added. “We are really pleased with the development of the girls game here at the club and Imogen is a great role model to all the younger boys and girls coming through the teams at the club”.

“We are currently recruiting at all levels in particular our ladies’ team off the back of the England Roses playing in the World Cup."

Anyone looking for more information about rugby is asked to contact the ladies coach J Bell on 07986 243835, our girls coach Andrew Ferguson on 07761491313 or Simon on 07988122186 to attend an upcoming taster sessions