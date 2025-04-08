Burnley Rugby Club celebrates as two under 15’s players chosen to play International Rugby League this summer
Charlie Kelly has been selected for the Scotland u15’s National Squad that will take in games against Limoux of France, North East Rugby League and Hull and District teams.
Oscar Bradley has been selected for the Rugby League Ireland squad that will compete in the under 16’s Home Nations tournament this summer against Wales in Neath, England in Belfast and then Scotland in Dublin. Oscar’s Irish heritage is on his mums side, with his mum born in County Antrim and residing in Bangor, County Down before moving to England to attend University.
Oscar and Charlie were also both players at Accrington Wildcats Rugby League Club in recent seasons, with Charlie moving on to Salford City Roosters and Red Devils and Bradley to Leigh Miners Rangers for the upcoming season. The talented duo, who are both 15, have played at Burnley RUFC from a young age and are part of the u15’s team that have reached the Lancashire RFU Dev Cup Final.
Hard fought victories over Eccles and Manchester in the quarter and semi finals respectively has set up a tantalising season finale against Wigan RUFC, to be played on Sunday, May 4th,where both players will be looking to shine before representing their countries with pride.
