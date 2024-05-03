Pendle Hill Properties invite local school children to take part in free cricket training session

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from their popular cricket bat giveaway in December, the family-run estate and lettings agency are now encouraging Year 3 children from Padiham Green C of E, St Leonard’s C of E, St John the Baptist RC, Padiham Primary and Hapton C.E/Methodist Primary School to try the sport and learn new skills.

As part of the giveaway in December, children received a special cricket bat, a soft cricket ball, a selection box and the free training session invite.

The free session will take place from 4pm-5:30pm, and will be led by players from Padiham CC, including captain Toby Burrows, who is also Rental Director at Pendle Hill Properties.

Pendle Hill Properties' delivered cricket bats and goodie bags to schools in December

Activities at the free session will include: Catching and throwing a ball; Hitting a moving ball; Bowling with a straight arm; Playing a basic game of cricket; Working and communicating as a team; as well as having lots of fun with new friends.

Pendle Hill Properties are a cricket mad firm which includes Northern Diamonds cricket star Sophia Turner, as well as Sales Director Thomas Turner, who plays for Longridge CC, Managing Director Andrew Turner, who plays part-time for Longridge CC and is an umpire in the Lancashire League, and Captain of Longridge Ladies CC, Nicola Wilkinson.

You can sign up for the free session here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-padiham-cc-juniors-session-tickets-893724121907

Padiham CC Captain and Rental Director at Pendle Hill Properties, Toby Burrows, said: “The cricket bat giveaway is one of the best things we do and every year, we love inviting the children back to Padiham CC to play some cricket. For anyone interested in taking part, the session is all about having some fun and no experience is needed.”

The free cricket training session will take place at Padiham CC on Friday 24th May

Andrew Turner, Managing Director at Pendle Hill Properties, commented: “We are cricket-mad here at Pendle Hill Properties and are all very passionate about this initiative. It is a great privilege every year to go into local schools and deliver cricket bats to the youngsters, and to see all the smiley faces at the free session is a great reward for all of us.”

Padiham CC are a friendly community based Cricket Club situated in Padiham, Lancashire. Where a warm welcome awaits those of all ages who want fun, enjoyment and competition.

Following the event, children will get the opportunity to move onto the All Stars. All Stars Cricket is an eight-week programme for girls and boys aged between five and eight, that is packed full of fun games and challenges which are designed to help with the basic movement needed to kick-start a lifelong love of cricket and all sports, as well as promoting physical activity.

The sessions provide children with the basic movement skills to begin a lifelong love of sport, and general physical activity. They also provide social skills, confidence and the ability to work as a team, complementing sports activity in schools.

Pendle Hill Properties Rental Director, Toby Burrows, is captain at Padiham CC

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate and lettings agency based in Read and Longridge, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across the Ribble Valley, Longridge, Preston, Burnley and Pendle areas.