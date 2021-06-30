The Queen chases glory at Haydock on Thursday

Haydock Park stages a competitive seven-race card on Thursday afternoon

The final race is at 4.30pm. Here are the racing tips for Haydock1.00pm Handicap (5f)

Gunnerside is in fine form having won five of his last seven starts and has to be respected. However, Sound Reason is unexposed and demands respect. A winner on the All-Weather earlier this term, he progressed again to score at Beverley in May. Third at Redcar last time out, he looks of interest in this event.

Selection: Sound Reason

1.35pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

This looks all about Fall Of Rome. He has been a beaten favourite on his two career starts to date, but the form of his debut second has been boosted by the winner Go Bears Go enjoying success in Group Two company in Ireland earlier this month. This looks a good bit of placing and he can strike at the third time of asking.

Selection: Fall Of Rome

2.10pm Handicap (1m 2f)

A fantastic event. Side Show is a danger having scored in good style at Doncaster earlier this term, before scoring at Chester on his latest start. He can progress again along with Magical Land who has been placed in all five of his starts to date. However, it is slightly worrying that he cannot get his head in front. With that in mind Tawaareq gets the vote. A narrow winner at Doncaster on his latest start, he was subsequently demoted, but can continue his progression with success here.

Selection: Tawaareq

2.45pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Lots of unexposed prospects in this event. Modern Games is a son of Dubawi and has to be respected on debut, along with Lelabad who is related to a number of winners. La Pulga however gets the vote. He has to shoulder a penalty, but was impressive at Sandown on debut and is a leading player.

Selection: La Pulga

3.20pm Handicap (6f)

Alphonse Karr has to high on the shortlist having scored in good style at Wolverhampton, before finishing second at Windsor last time out. However, Cassy O can follow up a smooth win at Thirsk with victory here. He stayed on in good style and going up by just 1lb, he can score here.

Selection: Cassy O

3.55pm Handicap (1m 3f)

Chalk Stream represents Her Majesty The Queen and can continue his upward progression. A smart winner on handicap debut at Leicester, he then finished second at Haydock last time out behind a rival steadily improving. He has a number of rivals, headed by doctor Parnassus who shaped well at York last time out, whilst Albert Camus should improve from her fourth at Lingfield. However, Chalk Stream looks solid and can progress again in this event.

Selection: Chalk Stream

4.30pm Handicap (1m 3f)

A tricky conclusion to the card. Steel An Icon completed a four-timer when scoring at Nottingham last week and has to be of note off the same mark. However, Lucky Draw is the pick. He beat Steel An Icon at Lingfield in May, before finishing second at Carlisle last time out. A mark of 58 remains fair and she is fancied to land the finale.