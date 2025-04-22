Success for Thai Boxing star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olivia Grywas brings home the opens Intercontinental Muay Thai Boxing title in Barnsley

Thirteen year-old Olivia who trains at Wai Khru Thai Boxing on Accrington Road Burnley, under senior instructor KRU Ian Preston won the prestige title amongst the some of the most talented fighters, with juniors fighting up to three times in one day to win their category.

KRU Ian Preston commented: "The progress Olivia has achieved in the last 18 months is astonishing, and shows what can be achieved.”

Since first starting to train 18 months ago, Olivia has successfully competed in three Show Fights and several inter-club events but so far Intercontinental Champion Title is her biggest achievement.

Olivia with her Belt

From very early school days, Olivia’s parents filled her free time with a variety of activities e.g. football, acro dance and swimming but since joining the Wai Khru she lost interest to everything but Thai boxing.

Olivia is very dedicated to the sport, she trains 5 days a week, only have days off when the club is closed. She enjoys every minute with her club friends who supports her through her competitive journey.

Olivia will next put her skills to test again in July and compete to become the first WMF Hold Belt holder with the added #1 position.