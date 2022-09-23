Sport mad school just one of six in Burnley to achieve prestigious award
Children and staff at Casterton Primary Academy are celebrating after becoming one of only six Burnley primary schools to achieve the prestigious School Games Platinum Mark Award this year.
The Platinum Award is a Government-led scheme which launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward and recognise schools’ engagement in the School Games against a national benchmark, and to celebrate keeping young people active.
Read More
Having previously held the Gold Mark for four years, the school is delighted to have been recognised with the highest level of award.
Most Popular
PE lead, Mark Dutton, said: “ Over 90% of our children attend a physical activity club and all of our children achieve 30 minutes of high activity each school day.
“We are extremely proud of our children for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport.”
Key stage two leader Sinead Travis, added: “We believe in the power of physical activity and school sport and give our children a wide range of opportunities as a participant, leader, official or volunteer.
“We are committed to using the School Games to try and engage those young people who haven’t previously been active or represented our school and to try and ensure that all our children have a positive experience and want to try out new activities beyond school in our community.
“As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas linked to the five School Games outcomes and we are delighted that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year and that we now hold this special award for the next two school years.”