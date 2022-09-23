The Platinum Award is a Government-led scheme which launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward and recognise schools’ engagement in the School Games against a national benchmark, and to celebrate keeping young people active.

Having previously held the Gold Mark for four years, the school is delighted to have been recognised with the highest level of award.

Pupils at Casterton Primary Academy are celebrating after becoming one of only six Burnley primary schools to achieve the prestigious School Games Platinum Mark Award this year.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PE lead, Mark Dutton, said: “ Over 90% of our children attend a physical activity club and all of our children achieve 30 minutes of high activity each school day.

“We are extremely proud of our children for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport.”

Key stage two leader Sinead Travis, added: “We believe in the power of physical activity and school sport and give our children a wide range of opportunities as a participant, leader, official or volunteer.

“We are committed to using the School Games to try and engage those young people who haven’t previously been active or represented our school and to try and ensure that all our children have a positive experience and want to try out new activities beyond school in our community.