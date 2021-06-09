Sophie out to be a star at Haydock on Thursday

Haydock Park stages a competitive seven-race card on Thursday evening

The going is currently Good to Firm and we have previewed the action with our race by race guide.

6.00pm Novice Stakes (5f). Selection: Sophie’s Star

Sophie’s Star sets a good standard. A nose winner at Thirsk in May, she failed to defy a penalty at Lingfield last month, but that was still a creditable effort and she makes appeal in the opener.

6.30pm Handicap (5f). Selection: Secretinthepark

He might be 11 now, but Secretinthepark still looked in a rich vein of form when scoring by a head at Doncaster in April Lightning fast ground really suits and he could be able to find more improvement off a mark of 74.

7.00pm Novice Stakes (6f). Selection: I’m A Gambler

A good opportunity for I’m A Gambler to shed the maiden tag. The two-year-old cost £47,000 and followed up a good second on debut at Yarmouth with another runner-up effort at Chester last month. A reproduction of that effort makes him tough to beat and he looks sure to go close, despite newcomer Nuance looking interesting for William Haggas.

7.30 Handicap (7f). Selection: Thibaan

The feature race of the evening with a prize fund of £11,500. Kevin Stott rides Thibaan for Sir Michael Stoute and the four-year-old looks to be a leading player. He finished a short-head second at Newcastle last month and despite a 5lb rise in the weights, there looks to be scope for more improvement. Caradoc looks the main danger given he goes well fresh. He finished a good third in a competitive handicap at Doncaster in September and looks the chief threat along with top-weight Young Fire who boasts winning form at the track, but needs to be reinvigoared by a return to Merseyside having proved disappointing so far this term.

8.00pm Handicap (1m 2f). Selection: Cote D’Azur

Second on his last two starts, Cote D’Azur continues to knock on the door and is of interest on the back of those two efforts.

8.30pm Handicap (1m 2f). Selection: Wink Of An Eye

Her Majesty The Queen chases glory with the William Haggas-trained Wink Of An Eye. He was arguably disappointing when only third at Haydock on his latest start, but he can be forgiven with the ground heavy on that occasion. A production of his second at Goodwood puts him firmly in the picture.

9.00pm Handicap (6f). Selection: Il Bandito

Il Bandito cost €180,000 and looks capable of winning this event. The three-year-old son of Acclamation was successful at Haydock over course and distance last time out, staying on in good fashion to score. A 4lb rise looks fair and he looks well placed to land the finale.