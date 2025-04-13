Lottery Grant to grow pickleball

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly formed Burnley Pickleball Club is delighted to announce the award of a £7900 grant from Sport England funded from the National Lottery to develop this rapidly growing sport in the North West. Pickleball has been played informally in Burnley for a number of years, but until now this has largely been on a casual basis. The new Sport England grant recognises the work of a number of enthusiastic dedicated volunteers who have formed a committee to develop pickleball in the area.

The grant application was supported by Pickleball England through Regional Development Officer Elaine Shallcross who was one of the very first people to establish the sport in the area and who has been very helpful in formulating the bid. The award coincided with the announcement of pickleball as a recognised sport in England and covers a range of initiatives to encourage the growth of pickleball. Pickleball was originally developed in 1965 in Washington Usa by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and barney MacCullum as a way to keep their kids entertained during the summer months. The game was created using a badminton court, paddleball paddles, a Wiffle ball, and a net height similar to tennis.

Already the fastest growing sport in the US, pickleball's governing body on this side of the Atlantic Pickleball England has seen a 65% increase in membership in the last year alone. It's estimated there as of December 2024 there were around 35,000 players in the UK.

In Burnley, the aim is to introduce at least 120 new players to the game over the year during which the grant will run. Monies have been granted to purchase equipment in the form of nets, paddles, balls and other items. Existing experienced players will be given the chance to qualify as leaders and coaches. Additional beginners and other sessions will also be supported and the grant will allow the club to make block bookings with potential venues. Increased advertising through social media, a new website and posters and flyers will also feature.

Club members celebrating the grant award

Club treasurer Bryan Youlden who prepared the bid said "We are thrilled that Sport England supports the initiative to get more people active in playing Pickleball in Burnley and the surrounding area. Our aim is to grow our fun and accessible sport across all groups introducing new people whilst at the same time not forgetting the development of our existing enthusiasts. We welcome everyone to come and give it a go"

The Club currently runs three sessions on Monday and Tuesday mornings at the Leisure Box in Brierfield and on Thursday evenings at Broadfield Specialist School at Coal Clough Lane in Burnley with more sessions to follow. Everyone is welcome to give it a try. Check out the Pickleball England website for more details of how to contact the club and take part.