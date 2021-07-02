Lancashire Oaks the highlight of Haydock's Saturday card

The Lancashire Oaks is the highlight of Haydock's Saturday card

We have previewed the action with our race by race guide, with lots of the action live on ITV Racing. The meeting gets underway at 1.30pm and concludes at 4.55pm. The going is Good at the track and read on for tips for Haydock1.30pm Handicap (7f)

Gabrial The Wire makes appeal in the opener. He bounced back to form with a narrow success at York last time out and he can improve again despite a 3lb rise.

Selection: Gabrial The Wire

2.05pm Handicap (1m 6f)

An interesting event. Dhushan was second on his first two starts, but has looked very smart in two wins since. He scored easily at Haydock in April, before taking the step into handicap company in his stride at Musselburgh. A 7lb rise takes him up to a mark of 92, but he should prove better than that and is first on the shortlist, along with Kondo Isami who remains unexposed despite disappointing at Royal Ascot last time out.

Selection: Dhushan

2.40pm Group Two Lancashire Oaks (1m 4f)

Alpinista looks tough to beat. Trained by Sir Mark Prescott, the four-year-old returned to action with a narrow win in Listed company at Goodwood in April. She had smart form last term, including when second to Love in the Yorkshire Oaks. She has had plenty of time off since that win at Goodwood, so she comes into the race fresh and makes plenty of appeal. The dangers are headed by Chester winner Dubai Fountain and Mystery Angel who posted a career best when second in the Oaks last time out. La Lune, a dual winner this term alos enters the equation.

Selection: Alpinista

3.15pm Old Newton Cup (1m 4f)

Aaddeyy heads the betting, having shaped with promise when fifth at Royal Ascot on his last start. He looks sure to improve again from that effort. However, Longsider is one of a number of interesting runners. He returned to action with a smooth win at Lingfield on his first run for Sir Mark Prescott and looks thoroughly unexposed off a mark of 92. He is unproven in an event like this, but has snuck in at the weights. Valyrian Steel is a dual winner on the All-Weather this term and cannot be ignored along with course and distance winner Midnights Legacy and the ultra-progressive Zabeel Champion. The likes of Soto Sizzler and Grand Bazaar are others to note.

3.50pm Nursery Handicap (6f)

Benzema is open to more improvement, along with last time out winners Magic Warrior and Adaay In Asia. However, Cashew is well regarded by George Boughey and despite failing to score at Salisbury last time out, she can make amends here.

Selection: Cashew

4.15pm Conditions Stakes

A fascinating event. Fivethousandtoone returned to action when not disgraced in the Group One Commonwealth Cup. This represents a drop in grade and he has to be respected, along with course and distance winner Danzeno and the unexposed Motagally. Lampang was only 10th in the Wokingham but is another to note. However, Judicial gets the verdict. Noe a nine-year-old, he was a good third at Beverley last time out and could be suited by the nature of this event and can defy top-weight.

Selection: Judicial

4.55pm Handicap (5f)

Sir Titus has won his last two starts and despite now being rated 79, that was a smart effort to score at Redcar last time out and he can progress again to land the finale.