Jimmy Anderson to play for Lancashire in 2025

Burnley’s Jimmy Anderson has signed a one-year contract to play county cricket for Lancashire in 2025.

The 42-year-old ‘Burnley Express’, who made his debut for the Red Rose in 2001, has committed to playing in both the Rothesay County Championship and Vitality Blast.

Anderson has not played competitive cricket since his farewell Test for England against West Indies last July.

Jimmy Anderson's last competitive match was his England farewell against West Indies in July Photo: GETTY IMAGES

England’s all-time top wicket-taker retired from international cricket after that victory at Lord’s, finishing with 704 wickets from 188 Tests.

Following much speculation about his future and making himself available for the IPL, Anderson has put pen-to-paper on an initial season-long Lancashire deal following the end of his ECB central contract.

Anderson’s most recent First-Class appearance for Lancashire came last June, when he took 7 for 35 against Nottinghamshire at Southport.

He is set to make his first T20 appearances since 2014 in the Blast.

Anderson said: “I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season.

“This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white-ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to.

“I have been working hard on keeping my fitness levels high and continuing to bowl regularly during my time as a coach with England throughout the winter, with the aim of being able to hit the ground running when the county season starts in April.

“I love playing at Emirates Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special.”

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton said: “We have been in open dialogue with Jimmy since his international retirement and our position has been clear from the start. It is fantastic news for all connected with the club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire.

“From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day and he was just desperate to get back out on the park.”